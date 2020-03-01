UrduPoint.com
Japanese Consul Visits DEWA Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) The Japanese Consul-General in Dubai, Dr. Akima Umezawa, has recently visited the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, headquarters to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

During the visit, Dr. Umezawa met with Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, who highlighted the importance of enhancing strategic collaboration between DEWA and Japanese companies in water, renewable and clean energy sectors.

Al Tayer briefed Umezawa on DEWA’s most prominent projects, initiatives, and programmes in anticipating and shaping the future of energy, by pioneering a futuristic model for utilities.

DEWA has launched several green programmes and initiatives to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 goals. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model, with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030 and investments up to AED50 billion.

