UrduPoint.com

Japanese Delegation Visits Federal Tax Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Japanese delegation visits Federal Tax Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) An official delegation from Japan was briefed on the mechanisms of operating the tourist refund scheme system, which relies on fully paperless procedures, during a visit by the delegation to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in Dubai.

The system serves to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in the tourism sector, as part of the digital government strategy, designed to drive the smart transformation of all government services, offering proactive and more sustainable services that meet customers' expectations and allow them to process their transactions quickly and easily.

The delegation, which included representatives from the Japan Tourism Agency and J&J Tax Free Corp, was greeted at the FTA headquarters by Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA.

The meeting included discussions about the exchange of expertise in terms of refunding tax to tourists.

Al Bustani stressed that the Japanese delegation’s visit reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and their mutual commitment to further strengthening ties across all sectors, including tax, through the exchange of experiences and information to achieve the best results.

During the visit, the Japanese delegation – headed by Fuji Ryosuke, Special Assistant to the Director at the Japan Tourism Agency – held a meeting with officials of the FTA, during which the delegation was introduced to the mechanisms of the tourist refund scheme.

The FTA showcased the achievements the system has made since its inception more than four years ago, the continuous development and modernisation it underwent over the years, and its role in promoting the UAE as a leading international tourist destination.

The FTA representatives gave a presentation to the visiting Japanese delegation about the system, which was launched in 2018, when Planet was appointed to operate the scheme. The system processes digital invoices issued by sales outlets registered in the FTA system instead of conventional paper invoices, through integration between these outlets and the tourist refund scheme system. Invoices are issued, sent, amended, and stored electronically between the seller, buyer (tourist), and the system.

Representatives from the FTA noted that the system is also linked with the database of the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, allowing for verifying the identity of the tourist. The system offers seamless, effective, and quick tax refund procedures for tourists on purchases made during their stay in the UAE. The integrated system allows for accurately determining purchases and recoverable taxes, and then getting a refund of such taxes, in line with the government’s efforts to support the implementation of the tax system in the UAE and bring it in line with international best practices.

Furthermore, the presentation highlighted the conditions for tourists to be eligible for a tax refund, and explained the verification process programmed into the system to ensure eligibility for a tax refund in accordance with the tax legislation. It was also noted that the system had undergone several enhancements and developments since its commencement, as the system now includes integrated mechanisms directly linking to 16 air, sea, and land ports and thousands of outlets registered with the FTA.

The presentation also pointed out that the tax refund self-service was launched to provide tourists with more options, through which the refund of tax can be processed automatically, or in cash within no more than three minutes.

In 2019, phase one of providing the self-service option began with Planet installing the kiosks at the departure points covered by the system. Then in 2020, the coverage was expanded to include several major commercial centres (malls) and hotels, in addition to introducing two digital tools, namely the ‘Seller’s Dashboard’ and the ‘Shoppers Portal’.

The system provides a fully integrated digital platform compatible with the systems used by registered retailers, allowing customers to simply scan their passport and complete the process. They can automatically share their transactions as digital invoices with Planet Tax Free, check their invoices through the Shoppers Portal, and recover the refundable tax they paid on their purchases quickly through a fully digital process.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Dubai Visit Japan Citizenship 2018 2019 2020 All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department organises socia ..

Sharjah Social Services Department organises social responsibility meeting at Uo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sector-specific business groups

16 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures for revival of industry: Stat ..

Govt taking measures for revival of industry: State Minister for Industries

13 minutes ago
 EU grapples with asylum reform as migrant entries ..

EU grapples with asylum reform as migrant entries surge

13 minutes ago
 Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Es ..

Germany to Adhere to Principle That Russia-NATO Escalation Must Be Avoided - Cha ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohmand Dam project likely to be completed in 2026 ..

Mohmand Dam project likely to be completed in 2026

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.