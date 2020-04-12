UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Firm, University Develop COVID-19 Rapid Genetic Testing System

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid genetic testing system

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) A Japanese company and university have developed a rapid genetic testing system for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, that is now available for application in government-conducted testing.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Nagasaki University have completed the development of 'Genelyzer KIT' - a set of reagents for SARS-CoV-2 RNA testing based on a gene amplification technique known as the 'fluorescent LAMP method'.

LAMP refers to loop-mediated isothermal amplification, a single-tube technique for the amplification of DNA and a low-cost alternative to detect certain diseases.

According to the two partners, the testing system makes it possible to quickly detect a novel coronavirus gene in patient specimens.

The entire procedure, they explained, including extraction of the viral genome prior to testing, can be completed in a short time of 40 minutes or less.

The results of validation of the rapid genetic testing system employing this technique were released in a report titled, 'Validation of 2019-nCoV gene testing method in which clinical evaluation results were obtained using clinical specimens' were released in March by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan.

The report findings showed a specificity of 100 percent and a sensitivity of 90 percent or more.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted approval for utilising the rapid genetic testing system in government-conducted testing.

Related Topics

Company Nagasaki Japan March Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

3 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.