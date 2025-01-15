Open Menu

Japanese Firms Explore Regional Expansion Opportunities At World Future Energy Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Naoharu Takata, Manager of the Japanese Pavilion at the World Future Energy Summit, highlighted Japan's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE and Gulf countries in advanced technologies and renewable energy.

Takata told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the summit offers a prime opportunity to showcase Japan's latest innovations and explore collaboration opportunities in the region.

He noted that the UAE and Gulf countries provide promising investment prospects in renewable energy and carbon reduction technologies.

The Japanese pavilion features six companies showcasing advanced technologies in clean energy, water, and artificial intelligence. These companies are part of the Japanese-UAE Coordination in Advanced Technology initiative, which supports innovation and sustainability.

Takata explained that the water technology companies focus on solutions to water scarcity and efficiency, while the AI companies develop smart systems for managing power plants and reducing emissions. One company specialises in sustainable transportation and has partnered with a major UAE airline to develop sustainable aviation technologies.

Takata confirmed that these companies aim to contribute to global carbon neutrality efforts, whether through sustainable transport, AI, or efficient water management. Some have already signed contracts in the UAE, while others are exploring partnerships via memoranda of understanding.

He praised the summit as a platform for fostering international dialogue and collaboration to achieve sustainable development goals, noting that it helps companies build strategic partnerships and strengthen ties with UAE partners.

