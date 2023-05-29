Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimming champions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) The Japanese swimming legend and Olympic champion Rie Kaneto has launched her training programme to scout and develop talented swimmers of various ages and multi-nationalities.

The Programme comprises a training camp at Hamdan Sports Complex in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

The three-day training camp has been launched with more than 150 Japanese junior swimmers and 300 swimmers from sports clubs and swimming academies in Dubai.

The training camp aims to create world and Olympic future champions and includes 2 km swimming training and breaststroke exercises besides exercises for swimmers of mid-experiences and professional swimmers.

The Olympic champion expressed pleasure toward her visit to Dubai and affirmed that Dubai is the most convenient destination for athletes, thanks to its various and several capabilities that make residence and exercise of training a unique and enjoyable experience, and therefore the Emirate has become one of the most famous cities all over the world in the tourist and sports map.

She remarked that she is thinking of residing in Dubai permanently so that she can convey her experiences to swimmers in this remarkable country, and she wishes to contribute to boost bilateral relations between Dubai and Japan.

Rie Kaneto has won 36 medals during her participation in all swimming championships, among which are 22 golden medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Hamdan Sports Complex attracts several international training camps. The Complex has hosted training camps for prominent athletes and top world national teams in various sports, as part of their preparations for Olympic competitions and international championships.

The Complex also attracts tens of thousands of athletes of multiple nationalities, among whom are Olympic champions and world stars worldwide.