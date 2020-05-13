Japanese Muslims to join 'call to pray for humanity'

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Japanese Muslims have announced their participation in an initiative to pray and fast for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, 2020, in response to a call made by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

Kimiaki Tokumasu, President of the Japan Muslim Association, called on Muslims in Japan to join the initiative, in cooperation with followers of other belief systems, to come together and contribute towards attaining human fraternity and peace during the pandemic and beyond.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity recently issued a statement calling on all religious leaders and peoples from around the world to pray and fast for humanity on 14th May.

Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, along with many religious, political and social figures announced their participation in the event.