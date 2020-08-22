Japanese pharmaceutical 'Kyowa Kirin International' opens regional office in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector in the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Saturday inaugurated the new regional representative office for Kyowa Kirin International PLC, a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., the global Japan-based specialty pharmaceutical company.

The newly opened office, which is located in Dubai Healthcare City, brings the total number of scientific offices operating in the country to 78 amid expectations to reach 85 offices by the end of 2021, said a MoHAP press release.

The opening ceremony was attended by Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai; Toshifumi Mikayama, Ph.D., Director of the board, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Kyowa Kirin; Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City; and Abdul Molik, Head of Global Markets for the company; as well as other senior officials from the MoHAP.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Amiri said, "The UAE continues to attract global pharmaceutical companies to run their operations for the region, thanks to the country’s strong and unique business infrastructure, which helped create a competitive business environment.

The country’s regulatory facilities have also resulted in creating investment opportunities attractive to pharmaceutical companies. The new office would help stimulate more Japanese pharmaceutical companies to invest in the UAE and the region."

He noted that the global pharmaceutical companies operating in the UAE are providing medicines to about 41 countries form their logistics warehouses in Dubai.

Dr. Al Amiri stated that the Ministry of Health is committed to strengthening its partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies, driving innovation and bringing the latest innovative drug pipelines to patients in the UAE, and supporting the country’s pharmaceutical economics.

For his part, Mikayama said, "As a global pharmaceutical company, we have an important role and responsibility for saving the lives of patients and improving their life quality. The launch of Kyowa Kirin’s operations in the UAE reflects the global expansion strategy of the company, aiming to harness its capabilities to add a new value to the sustainable growth. We are interested in investing in the UAE and the wider region and are keen to develop a strong partnership with the Ministry of Health through sharing expertise and innovations".