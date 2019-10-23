Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday received H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and his accompanying delegation, who are on an official visit to Japan.

During the meeting, the two sides explored means to further foster cooperation across various domains. They also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Hazza conveyed to the Japanese PM the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Japan to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Abe, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Hazza affirmed the close historical ties between the UAE and Japan and their keenness to develop them under the support of the leaderships of both countries.

For his part, Abe welcomed Sheikh Hazza's visit and his participation in the official enthronement ceremony of the new Japanese Emperor Naruhito, highlighting the importance of this visit in opening wider horizons of joint cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan; Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Major General Staff Pilot. Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Commander of Air Force and Air Defence, and Khaled Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan.