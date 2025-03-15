Japanese Prime Minister Hosts Iftar Banquet For Ambassadors Of Muslim Countries
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) TOKYO, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Ishiba Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, invited guests, including the ambassadors from Muslim countries to Japan, for an “Iftar” (a meal after sunset during the month of Ramadan) at the Prime Minister’s Office.
In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Ishiba noted the bonds of trust and friendship between Japan and Muslim countries that have deepened over the years, and stated that, as the international community is at a historic turning point, it is more important than ever to strengthen coordination between Japan and Muslim countries.
Prime Minister Ishiba, referring to the current situation in the middle East, expressed his determination to proactively contribute to the realisation of a two-state solution, whereby Israel and a future independent Palestinian state live side by side in peace and security, and to continue to make diplomatic efforts to calm down the situation and improve the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
He also expressed his hopes that this Iftar will serve as an opportunity to further deepen friendly relations between Japan and Muslim countries.
In addition, Prime Minister Ishiba iexpressed his hope that many countries would participate in the Osaka/Kansai Expo 2025.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow
UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources
DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japanese Prime Minister hosts Iftar banquet for ambassadors of Muslim countries2 minutes ago
-
Coffee export prices may rise further in 2025: FAO2 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 20242 minutes ago
-
U.S. propane exports averaged record 1.8 million b/d in 202417 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment buildings in support ..1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint cooperation1 hour ago
-
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abdullah bin Zayed2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Emirates Genome Council meeting2 hours ago
-
State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fine2 hours ago
-
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in future-making3 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice Recitation Award3 hours ago