Japanese Prime Minister Hosts Iftar Banquet For Ambassadors Of Muslim Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) TOKYO, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Ishiba Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, invited guests, including the ambassadors from Muslim countries to Japan, for an “Iftar” (a meal after sunset during the month of Ramadan) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Ishiba noted the bonds of trust and friendship between Japan and Muslim countries that have deepened over the years, and stated that, as the international community is at a historic turning point, it is more important than ever to strengthen coordination between Japan and Muslim countries.
Prime Minister Ishiba, referring to the current situation in the middle East, expressed his determination to proactively contribute to the realisation of a two-state solution, whereby Israel and a future independent Palestinian state live side by side in peace and security, and to continue to make diplomatic efforts to calm down the situation and improve the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.

He also expressed his hopes that this Iftar will serve as an opportunity to further deepen friendly relations between Japan and Muslim countries.
In addition, Prime Minister Ishiba iexpressed his hope that many countries would participate in the Osaka/Kansai Expo 2025.

