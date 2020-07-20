UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Science Minister Congratulates UAE On Launch Of Hope Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on launch of Hope Probe

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Naokazu Takemoto, Japanese Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy, congratulated the UAE on today’s successful launch of the Hope Probe from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.

In an official statement issued by his ministry, Takemoto said, "It was a great honour to participate in the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars, which is a national project for the UAE.

Our H-IIA rocket manufactured by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a successful launch rate of 98 percent."

"I hope to see the probe achieve successful outcomes, coinciding with the UAE’s 50th-anniversary celebrations next year," he added.

Takemoto also highlighted the importance of strengthening the cooperation between Japan and the UAE in the field of space and expressed his admiration for the achievements of the country, which has become a key financial, energy and space sector centre.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Japan From Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

2019 UBF Trust Index reveals consumer trust in UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers $25 mn in support for exp ..

51 minutes ago

Successful launch of &#039;Hope Probe&#039; the ou ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai’s external food trade hits AED32 billion i ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; launch a historical achieve ..

51 minutes ago

Families of two martyred cops get houses

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.