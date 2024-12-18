Open Menu

Japanese Startup Fails To Launch Rocket For 2nd Time

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Japanese startup Space One Co. on Wednesday had a rocket fail during a launch for the second time, Kyodo news reported.

The 18-metre-long solid-fuel Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the country's only commercial spaceport, but the company said it aborted the rocket midflight.

Space One was able to separate the first stage of the three-stage rocket and the payload fairing from the second stage, but decided to "discontinue the flight" about 20 minutes after liftoff, it said.

The launch, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed twice due to strong winds.

In the Tokyo-based firm's first attempt in March, the rocket exploded shortly after liftoff following the transmission of a self-destruct order. It said the failure occurred due to the incorrect calculation of rocket propulsion.

