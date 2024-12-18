Japanese Startup Fails To Launch Rocket For 2nd Time
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Japanese startup Space One Co. on Wednesday had a rocket fail during a launch for the second time, Kyodo news reported.
The 18-metre-long solid-fuel Kairos No. 2 rocket lifted off from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, the country's only commercial spaceport, but the company said it aborted the rocket midflight.
Space One was able to separate the first stage of the three-stage rocket and the payload fairing from the second stage, but decided to "discontinue the flight" about 20 minutes after liftoff, it said.
The launch, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed twice due to strong winds.
In the Tokyo-based firm's first attempt in March, the rocket exploded shortly after liftoff following the transmission of a self-destruct order. It said the failure occurred due to the incorrect calculation of rocket propulsion.
Recent Stories
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time3 minutes ago
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday18 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day18 minutes ago
-
UAE joins Qatar in celebrating National Day48 minutes ago
-
Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors2 hours ago
-
Return of two NASA astronauts to Earth delayed again2 hours ago
-
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Borders10 hours ago
-
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank10 hours ago
-
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar11 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates11 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador12 hours ago
-
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebration15 hours ago