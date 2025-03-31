Japanese Team Deployed To Myanmar To Assess Earthquake Impact
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) Japan has dispatched an expert assessment team to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale.
The mission was organised through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the five-member team includes JICA personnel and medical staff. Their Primary role is to assess the needs and security conditions on the ground and to coordinate the potential deployment of a Japanese disaster relief team.
In parallel, the Japanese government, through JICA, has begun preparing emergency aid supplies, including food, water, and medical items, to support those affected by the disaster.
