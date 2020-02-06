ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) The Japanese tv highlighted Marzoom Hunting Reserve in Al Gharbia, the Western Region, a magnificent natural sanctuary that offers traditional falconers an unmatched experience.

This came in an onsite report developed by the TV on the environmental and heritage reality of the UAE and the unique experience the reserve offers to its visitors to guarantee first and foremost the sustainability of wild life and the respect of nature.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee- which oversees the reserve- said that the Japanese TV's interest in Al Marzoom confirms the universal nature boasted by the reserve and its distinguished position in the field of preserving wild life.

"The reserve over the past year received a large number of Arab and international media representatives throughout the hunting season, which runs from early November through mid-February of each year," he said, adding that the reserve provides promotional collateral materials on practices of falconry.

Only an hour drive away from Abu Dhabi, the Marzoom reserve is located in the heart of Gharbiya region, a magnificent natural sanctuary that guarantees first and foremost the sustainability of wild life and the respect of nature while allowing a pleasurable and completely legal hunting experience inside the UAE.

In its first season (December 2015 – February 2016), Al Marzoom, the first protected area of its kind in the world, managed to attract a high number of falconers as well as Arab and foreign tourists, notably lovers of falconry and desert tourism, in addition to representatives of international, Arab and local media.

Being an initiative of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve remains open for all Emiratis, visitors and tourists throughout the annual hunting season of each year.

There, one can enjoy nature and picturesque environment while practising falconry, in exchange for affordable fees.