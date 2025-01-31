TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Japan's industrial output in 2024 dropped 2.3 percent from the previous year for the third consecutive year of decline, government data showed Friday.

Kyodo news quoted the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as saying that the production index at factories and mines in 2024 stood at 101.

5 against the 2020 base of 100.

The annual index of industrial shipments declined 3.0 percent to 100.1, while that of inventories fell 2.0 percent to 98.7.

In December alone, industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from the previous month to 102.1, following a 2.2 percent decrease in November.