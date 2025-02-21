Open Menu

Japan's Core Inflation Hits 19-month High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Japan's core consumer inflation hit 3.2 percent in January for its fastest pace in 19 months, data showed on Friday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will keep raising interest rates from levels still seen as low.

Bond yields rose on the data, as markets factor in the chance that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could hike interest rates more aggressively than initially thought as inflationary pressure mounts.

The year-on-year increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food prices, slightly exceeded a median market forecast for a gain of 3.

1 percent and followed December's rise of 3.0 percent.

A separate index stripping out costs of both fresh food and fuel, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a better gauge of demand-driven inflation, rose 2.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the data showed.

It was the fastest year-on-year pace since March 2024, when the index rose 2.9 percent.

Related Topics

Bank Price Japan January March December Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

2 hours ago
 EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manuf ..

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

10 hours ago
 AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated ..

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

10 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..

10 hours ago
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation ..

UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Za ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..

10 hours ago
 137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in ..

137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China

10 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its bi ..

Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..

11 hours ago
 ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champio ..

ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East