Japan's Core Inflation Slows In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:03 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) Japan's core inflation slowed for a second straight month in July but stayed above the central bank's 2% target.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food items, rose 3.

1% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, faster than a median market forecast for a 3.0% gain.

The rise was smaller than the 3.3% increase in June, due largely to the base effect of last year's increase in energy prices.

Energy prices fell 0.3%, the first year-on-year drop since March last year. But food inflation, excluding volatile fresh products, accelerated to 8.3% in July from 8.2% in June.

