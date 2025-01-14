Japan's Current Account Surplus Jumps 54.5% In November
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Japan's current account surplus expanded 54.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.35 trillion Yen ($21.3 billion) in November, marking the highest level for the month, as the goods trade balance shifted back to positive territory, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.
Kyodo news quoted the ministry as saying in a preliminary report that the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the 22nd consecutive month.
Japan's goods trade recorded a surplus of 97.9 billion yen, reversing a deficit of 683.3 billion yen in the previous year, as exports rose 2.8 percent to 8.91 trillion yen. Meanwhile, imports decreased 5.7 percent to 8.81 trillion yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's current account surplus jumps 54.5% in November3 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued8 hours ago
-
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties8 hours ago
-
26th edition of Intersec opens in Dubai tomorrow8 hours ago
-
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba8 hours ago
-
Ducab begins supplying high-voltage cables to Senegal9 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at 1 Billion Followers ..9 hours ago
-
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful content9 hours ago
-
Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business success9 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities10 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed honours recipients of funding, support in world’s first ‘1 Billion Pitches� ..10 hours ago
-
Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity10 hours ago