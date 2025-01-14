TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Japan's current account surplus expanded 54.5 percent from a year earlier to 3.35 trillion Yen ($21.3 billion) in November, marking the highest level for the month, as the goods trade balance shifted back to positive territory, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

Kyodo news quoted the ministry as saying in a preliminary report that the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the 22nd consecutive month.

Japan's goods trade recorded a surplus of 97.9 billion yen, reversing a deficit of 683.3 billion yen in the previous year, as exports rose 2.8 percent to 8.91 trillion yen. Meanwhile, imports decreased 5.7 percent to 8.81 trillion yen.