Japan's Digital Deficit Hits Record $43 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Japan's digital trade deficit hit a record high of 6.46 trillion Yen ($43 billion) in 2024, reflecting the dominance of services provided by US technology giants, Kyodo news reported, citing recent government data.
The size of Japan's IT deficit has more than tripled in the past decade from 2.02 trillion yen in 2014, according to preliminary data released by the Finance Ministry earlier this month.
The digital trade balance includes payments for cloud infrastructure services, online advertising and licencing.
