Open Menu

Japan's Digital Deficit Hits Record $43 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan's digital deficit hits record $43 billion

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Japan's digital trade deficit hit a record high of 6.46 trillion Yen ($43 billion) in 2024, reflecting the dominance of services provided by US technology giants, Kyodo news reported, citing recent government data.

The size of Japan's IT deficit has more than tripled in the past decade from 2.02 trillion yen in 2014, according to preliminary data released by the Finance Ministry earlier this month.

The digital trade balance includes payments for cloud infrastructure services, online advertising and licencing.

Related Topics

Technology Japan From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumpi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

9 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

9 hours ago
 Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

10 hours ago
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

10 hours ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

11 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit

UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

11 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East