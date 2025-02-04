Japan's Farm Exports Up 3.7% To $9.6 Billion In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 10:15 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) The value of Japan's agricultural, fisheries and forestry product exports rose 3.7 percent in 2024 from a year earlier to 1.5 trillion Yen ($9.6 billion), setting a new record, driven by growing demand for the country's cuisine overseas, the government said Tuesday.
According to Kyodo news, the 2024 figure marked a new record for the 12th consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and came as Japan aims to boost farm and seafood exports to 2 trillion yen by 2025.
Last year, the United States was Japan's top export destination. Shipments to the world's biggest economy jumped 17.8 percent from the previous year to 242.9 billion yen, making up nearly 20 percent of total exports.
