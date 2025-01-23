Japan's Trade Deficit Shrinks 44% In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:31 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Japan's trade deficit in 2024 shrank 44 percent from a year earlier to 5.33 trillion Yen ($34 billion), as exports hit a record high due to robust vehicle and semiconductor-related demand, government data showed Thursday.
Kyodo news quoted the Finance Ministry as saying that overall exports grew 6.2 percent from the year before to 107.09 trillion yen, the highest since comparable data became available in 1979.
Imports climbed 1.8 percent to 112.42 trillion yen, up for the first time in two years, the ministry said in a preliminary report.
For December alone, Japan reported a 130.9 billion yen trade surplus, the first black ink in six months.
Recent Stories
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone
More Stories From Middle East
-
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador4 minutes ago
-
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week4 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report4 minutes ago
-
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI4 minutes ago
-
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 20255 minutes ago
-
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra5 minutes ago
-
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare5 minutes ago
-
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: GPSSA5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 156 minutes ago
-
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone6 minutes ago