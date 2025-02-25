Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation and NAMA Women Advancement, has issued two administrative decisions appointing female leaders to key roles.

Mariam Mohammed Al Hammadi has been appointed Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement and a member of The Big Heart Foundation’s Advisory Board, while Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi will take over as Director of The Big Heart Foundation from 1st March, 2025.

These appointments reflect Sheikha Jawaher’s commitment to empowering female leadership and advancing humanitarian and women’s development initiatives. Both leaders bring extensive experience and a track record of impactful contributions to their fields.

Al Hammadi previously served as Director-General of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), spearheading initiatives that supported over 5 million beneficiaries across more than 30 countries. Under her leadership, TBHF gained recognition for its sustainable humanitarian work in education, healthcare, and emergency relief. In recognition of her achievements, Sheikha Jawaher awarded her the High Distinction Medal for Excellence.

In her new role at NAMA Women Advancement, Al Hammadi will focus on enhancing women’s economic and social empowerment.

She aims to redefine strategies for comprehensive female advancement at the local level while strengthening global partnerships to expand women's societal roles worldwide. Her appointment to TBHF’s Advisory board ensures her continued influence in shaping the foundation’s long-term vision and international outreach.

Meanwhile, Al Musaiebi, a leader in humanitarian work for nearly a decade, steps into her new role as Director of TBHF. With expertise in social justice, education, and healthcare initiatives, she has played a key role in developing sustainable strategies for vulnerable communities. Her field experience, including direct engagement in refugee camps and underserved regions, provides her with valuable insights into the challenges faced by displaced populations.

Al Musaiebi has also been instrumental in forging strategic partnerships to enhance TBHF’s impact. A graduate of the Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford, she has honed her ability to navigate complex humanitarian challenges and drive sustainable solutions. Under her leadership, TBHF is set to strengthen its role as a global force in humanitarian development.