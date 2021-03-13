Jawaher Al Qasimi approves strategic plan of SWSF

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th March 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWSF ) Foundation, approved the Foundation’s strategic plan, including serving the sports sector in all its aspects and developing women's sport in the country in general and the emirate in particular, with highlighting the role of Emirati women in sports in forums, reaching regional and international competitions, and encouraging them to participate in various sports.

Commenting on this, Sheikha Jawaher lauded the impressive development in women’s participation in the sports events locally and regionally, praising the work system and the strategy of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation and its remarkable role in promoting women's sport in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She added that the next stage of the Foundation, with a strategy that keeps pace with the development of the sports sector, will be a building block for new achievements in the sports sector, being one of the most important societal sectors that promote the health of individuals and their mental skills.

The new goals seek to empower national competencies and develop human capital in the field of women's sport, while raising new qualified generations of women leaders in the sports field; in cooperation with the competent Federal authority and international institutions and working to develop and attract cadres, in addition to consolidating sports and raising the community’s awareness of the importance of the development of women’s sport.

The Sharjah Women Sports Foundation has set many specialisations for the coming period, the most prominent of which is the qualification of sports leaders, and attracting cadres in all fields to support competition, setting up an effective comprehensive framework for women's sport in line with the directives of the state, the emirate and international directives, as well as qualifying ambassadors for women’s sport in the emirate at the regional and global levels. The new competences also shed light on the significance of women’s participation in the Olympic sports, while developing long-term plans and policies to provide financial resources for the development of programs.

The UAE vision aims to be among the best countries in the world, in terms of economic and social development, aiming to make the UAE among the best countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union.

Nada Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Women’s Sports expressed her optimism about the coming period of women's sport activity in light of the unlimited support of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and her insightful vision in how to exploit capabilities of Emirati girls.

Lauding the Foundation’s distinguished scientific approaches, Al Naqbi stressed the Foundation’s importance in empowering the Emirati girls and women in the coming years in light of the great development that the country witnesses in all fields.