Jawaher Al Qasimi Attends UoS Graduation Ceremony Of Spring 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, attended the graduation ceremony organised by the University of Sharjah,UoS, for the 629 female students of the Spring 2018-2019 class from different colleges.

The graduation ceremony was held at University City Hall, in the presence of in the presence of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Advisory Committee of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council; several other Sheikhas; female members of the board of Trustees of the UoS; Dr. Salama Al-Rahoumi, Dean of Student Affairs; a large group of female officials; several members of the administrative and teaching bodies; as well as a number of the students’ parents.

During the ceremony, Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority,SPEA, and Member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, reviewed some of the experiences during her scientific journey, highlighting the importance of hard work, commitment, and diligence to meet the targets.

Dr. Salama Al-Rahoumi, Dean of Student Affairs, delivered a speech on behalf of Professor Hamid M. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, congratulating the Ruler of Sharjah and President of UoS, for graduating this year’s batch.

Dr. Al-Rahoumi has also congratulated the female graduates, their parents and the teaching staff who contributed in the female student’s success. She has further added that the University of Sharjah has effectively worked to qualify its students in various fields, ensuring to provide an attractive learning environment.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, accompanied by the Dean of Student Affairs, presented certificates to the graduates while wishing them a bright future.

