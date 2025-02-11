(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection, established by a Decree from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlights her invaluable contributions in the fields of decorative arts, crafts, and her distinguished humanitarian efforts.

The museum will house captivating art and historical pieces from the personal collection of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah.

The museum aims to inspire future generations of designers and artisans by showcasing the profound influence of Islamic and Arab crafts on historical and contemporary arts.

Sheikha Jawaher said, “Museums are not just places to display collections; they are bridges that connect the past with the present and inspire coming generations to build a future grounded in cultural values and heritage. The establishment of this museum underscores the importance of preserving traditional crafts and highlighting their impact on the contemporary art scene.”

She added that it will be a platform celebrating creativity and enabling designers and artisans to transfer knowledge, exchange experiences, and benefit from the rich legacy left by their ancestors.

“Art is more than just an aesthetic expression; they are narratives that tell the stories of communities and their cultures. By curating exquisite art and traditional crafts from around the world, fine jewellery and perfumes, as well as rare books and artefacts, we hope this museum inspires further research, discovery, and creativity,” Sheikha Jawaher added.

The Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection will be part of the newly announced Sharjah Creative Quarter, located at the epicentre of Sharjah’s education and innovation landscape.

The museum will be one of the diverse and integrated buildings that form the Sharjah Creative Quarter, which aims to foster creativity and ingenuity among current and future generations of artists and designers.

The Sharjah Creative Quarter also includes the Qasimi Archives, the Sharjah Fashion Lab, the Irthi Museum, the Sharjah Design Centre, and a campus of L’ÉCOLE, school of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels.

To achieve its goals, the Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection will strive to provide access to Primary sources, historical documents, and academic publications by establishing a digital archive accessible remotely to researchers and experts worldwide.

Additionally, it will support charitable initiatives reflecting its commitment to the arts and crafts by creating a fund to support emerging artists and artisans and by creating new opportunities for museums to engage in philanthropic efforts aligned with their collections.

In addition to showcasing skill and craftsmanship through the permanent collection, the museum will also serve as a venue for temporary exhibitions and educational programmes, including live craft demonstrations and workshops in decorative arts, jewellery design, and perfume making.