Jawaher Al Qasimi Directs TBHF To Provide AED 30mn To Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2023) Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), has directed TBHF, a leading Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and those in need worldwide, to provide relief aid worth AED 30 million to Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

TBHF has taken this step as the escalation in the Gaza Strip is evolving rapidly, and has left its residents exposed to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis without access to food, shelter, clean water, electricity, medical supplies, and other necessities.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi underscored that supporting and assisting the Palestinian people is an enduring, time-honoured principle proudly upheld by the UAE and Sharjah. The TBHF Chairperson also underscored that humanitarian support and advocacy for the Palestinian people were at the very heart of TBHF’s founding, which began with the 2009 'Salam Ya Seghar' campaign, which created one of the organisation's main programmes, the Palestine Fund.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi earnestly called upon individuals and institutions in the country to contribute to these efforts aimed at providing vital necessities to the Palestinian people.

