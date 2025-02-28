Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s orphaned children

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, emphasised that uniting communities to save children affected by war is not merely a passing act of kindness or temporary aid. Rather, it is an investment in humanity’s shared future—an assertion to the world that compassion triumphs over destruction and that we refuse to leave children abandoned in their suffering, anywhere in the world.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimis stated, "Children who endure the severe horrors and atrocities of war will carry lasting scars that may never fade. Their memories are weighed down by fear, the loss of parents, siblings, and loved ones, and the devastation of the only world they knew. This is where the world must step in—not only to provide material aid but to counter these traumatic memories with love, care, and protection, demonstrating to them that there are people who will never abandon them. These children have lost everything—their physical and emotional sanctuary has been shattered—and they need all possible support to rebuild their lives."

She continued, "From this unwavering commitment comes the launch of the campaign, built on the contributions of dedicated donors and global partners. It aims to rebuild what has been broken in the hearts of these innocent children—those we see daily in the media, whose stories of resilience and dreams inspire the world. They are proof that rebuilding humanity should be our highest priority, for human dignity surpasses any material reconstruction effort."

Sheikha Jawaher’s remarks came as she launched the humanitarian campaign “For Gaza” in partnership with Palestine’s Tawoon Foundation, aimed at collecting Zakat and charitable donations during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The campaign seeks to provide comprehensive care and support for over 20,000 orphaned children in Gaza, in response to the dire humanitarian crisis they face after losing their parents. The initiative ensures their right to education, healthcare (including psychological support), proper nutrition, and safe shelter until they reach 18 years of age.

Through this campaign, donors can contribute any amount or select from structured sponsorship packages. A donation of $167 (approximately AED 625) supports one orphan for a month, while $2,000 (approximately AED 7,500) sponsors an orphan for a year. A contribution of $10,000 (approximately AED 37,500) provides care and support for an orphan for five years, whereas $20,000 (approximately AED 75,000) secures the care and well-being of an orphan for ten years. The campaign highlights that every contribution, regardless of size, makes a difference—helping extend support to more orphans and providing them with essential care and protection.

For the first time, TBHF’s annual ‘Kiswat Eid’ initiative will be dedicated to the same orphans supported by the campaign.

The initiative seeks to bring joy to their hearts during Eid Al Fitr, allowing donors to sponsor Eid clothing for an orphan in Gaza by donating AED 200. TBHF will ensure these donations are distributed in partnership with Al Faris Al-Shahim, providing the children with clothing and shoes to celebrate Eid in dignity and happiness.

Donations can be made through several approved channels to ensure aid reaches the orphans directly. Contributions can be made via bank transfers to account number 0011-430430-002 at Sharjah Islamic Bank, cheque payments to The Big Heart Foundation, and cash donations at TBHF’s headquarters. SMS donations and online contributions through TBHF’s designated campaign portal at https://tbhf.ae/ramadan-2025/ are also available. Companies and organizations interested in contributing can discuss support options by contacting +971 50 535 0152.

The campaign addresses the severe humanitarian crises facing orphans in Gaza, including acute food shortages, loss of shelter, the spread of chronic diseases, psychological trauma caused by the loss of parents and the horrors of war, and the lack of education and access to medical and psychological care.

The importance of the “For Gaza” campaign is underscored by the staggering number of orphans in Gaza, with approximately 45,000 orphaned children. As of August 2024, 20,000 children were registered as orphans, and 25,000 children became orphans as a direct result of the war on Gaza. Many children now fall under the category of “Injured Child with No Surviving Family” (WCNSF).

TBHF calls upon philanthropists, humanitarian organizations, government entities, civil society groups, and private sector companies to support the “For Gaza” campaign. This initiative provides Gaza’s orphaned children with critical support, ensuring access to food, education, healthcare, and psychological care, helping them build a more secure and stable future.

TBHF is implementing the “For Gaza” campaign in partnership with Tawoon Foundation, one of Palestine’s leading humanitarian organizations. Tawoon has launched the Noor Gaza Orphan Care Program in collaboration with Bank of Palestine Group, providing continuous care for orphaned children from birth until the age of 18 under the motto: "In the darkest moments of their lives, be the light for Gaza’s orphans."

With $7.1 million already raised, the programme has delivered critical aid to over 11,000 orphans and aims to raise $377 million to secure long-term support for Gaza’s most vulnerable children.

This partnership reflects TBHF’s commitment to sustainable and impactful aid, ensuring that donations reach those in need through trusted organizations with a proven track record in orphan care. By working with experienced local partners, TBHF guarantees maximum impact, directing contributions towards programs that offer a safe environment, education, and healthcare, helping children rebuild their lives and overcome the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.