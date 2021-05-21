Jawaher Al Qasimi: Sharjah Ruler has planted seeds of knowledge to enable you to reap its fruits

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has designated the enhancement of children’s knowledge as a strategic pillar of the emirate’s cultural project, and books will play a vital role in enabling them to realise their aspirations and take the nation into the future, noted H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Sheikha Jawaher made the remark while on a visit on Thursday to the 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme, ‘For Your Imagination’ at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Her Highness added that the Ruler of Sharjah has made government departments and state entities equal stakeholders in the process of children’s empowerment by unlocking their promise and potential. By integrating the vital role of parents with that of educational and cultural institutions in fuelling the holistic development of children, the emirate has created a supportive ecosystem that emulates a sustainable global society.

On arrival at the SCRF 2021 venue, she was received by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and several high-ranking officials from across a spectrum of public entities in the education, cultural and children’s development sectors. HH Sheikha Jawaher was given a tour of the venue and briefed on the vibrant programming agenda of the festival’s on-ground and online activities, workshops and cultural sessions.

Addressing children, young adults, and parents at SCRF 2021, Sheikha Jawaher said: "His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has planted the seeds of knowledge to enable you to reap its fruits."

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi added: "The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is a key component of Sharjah’s cultural project. It stimulates creativity and innovation and serves as a bridge between our children and literature and various arts. Through their interactions with authors and artists at SCRF, children have the opportunity to expand their horizons and become a part of a global intellectual culture that unites all civilised communities."

She concluded the tour by calling on parents to redouble their efforts in bringing children closer to books and knowledge resources to enhance the moral values of the young generation, and to foster a sense of belonging and national identity as well as pride in their cultural legacy. Her Highness urged all educational and academic entities to take full advantage of the learning opportunities provided at SCRF 2021 to promote critical and creative thinking.

The 12th edition of SCRF is hosting 172 publishers and 32 authors from 15 countries. Children of all ages will be transported to a wonderful world of innovative edutainment as popular artists will lead 537 specialised activities while a host of Arab superstars are set to regale the young one with a series of theatrical shows. The 9th edition of the Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Exhibition is also on at SCRF 2021. The festival will welcome visitors until May 29 from 4pm to 10pm every day and from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays.