Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, welcomed Mariam Mwinyi, First Lady of Zanzibar, at Al Badi’ Palace in Sharjah. The meeting was attended by prominent institutional leaders from Sharjah as well as representatives from the government and local organizations of Zanzibar.

The First Lady’s official visit aims to explore Sharjah’s comprehensive approach to social development, which focuses on human growth, capacity-building, and empowerment to drive meaningful societal progress. As a model of integrated social development, Sharjah proactively connects institutions and initiatives across diverse sectors, including skills development, innovation, crafts, arts, and heritage. This holistic approach has positioned the emirate as a leading force in social advancement, with a notable impact within the region and the world.

During the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and Mariam Mwinyi explored opportunities to strengthen social and developmental initiatives and collaboration between their respective regions. Their discussions centred on investing in the future of communities by equipping the population; especially women and youth; with essential skills and knowledge, reinforcing family cohesion, and upholding core values.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi praised Mariam Mwinyi for her dedication to social development in Zanzibar and her support for diverse community groups through institutions that harness local resources and promote sustainable enterprises. She also commended Zanzibar’s recent initiatives for their vital role in advancing social and economic progress, particularly in key sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

She also reaffirmed the UAE’s strong ties with Tanzania and Zanzibar, emphasising collaboration across various sectors, particularly in supporting micro and SMEs in Zanzibar, which are crucial in empowering youth and women economically while enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

Sheikha Jawaher said, “Sharjah and the UAE’s experience has shown that a united and resilient society is the foundation of nation-building and lasting success. Therefore we place great importance on strengthening collaboration between global communities and organisations to achieve shared aspirations and goals. Investing in collective progress remains the most effective and sustainable path to global stability. Now, more than ever, the world needs boundless generosity and steadfast solidarity.”

For her part, Mariam Mwinyi praised the UAE’s leadership for its commitment to supporting and empowering various social groups, particularly children, the youth, and women. She highlighted the nation’s extensive programmes and initiatives that nurture talent, unlock potential, and promote active social and economic participation.

She further emphasised that, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher, Sharjah has emerged as a unique model of an integrated society, combining modernity with heritage; culture, the arts, and business; all while fostering strong social cohesion and a sense of collective purpose.

In 2024, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi visited Zanzibar, where she met with the First Lady and explored the programmes and initiatives of the Maisha Bora Foundation; an organisation committed to empowering local communities and strengthening the national economy. The visit emphasised enhancing the skills of women and youth in utilising local resources, particularly water, as part of the green economy; an essential pillar of Zanzibar’s sustainable development. Entities from both Sharjah and Zanzibar engaged presented comprehensive strategies and implementation plans emphasising the importance of local and international partnerships in achieving sustainable, long-term success.

