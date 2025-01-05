Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has issued a decree appointing Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi as the Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn.

This move reflects Sharjah's ongoing commitment to enhancing its pioneering role in empowering children and youth and developing their leadership and creative skills.

This decision affirms the vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, which aims to achieve optimal investment in national competencies and distinguished leaders who have effectively contributed to developing institutional work that reflects continuous efforts to elevate the community of Sharjah.

In her new role, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi will develop comprehensive strategies and specific policies for the institutions under the Quarter Century umbrella. These strategies will ensure the optimal nurturing of children in Sharjah, helping them explore their talents and abilities, build their personalities, and strengthen their sense of belonging to their community and nation through a series of extracurricular initiatives and activities.

As one of the most prominent local female leaders in the field of child and youth care and talent development, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi has been keen on making an impactful mark since the beginning of her professional journey in the creative community sector. Her leadership of FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth & Children for over 13 years has enabled her to harness the efforts and energies of the team to establish a generation of young creatives, fostering their passion for storytelling and translating their creative perspectives to their audience through media materials and films.

Under Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi's management, FUNN launched several pioneering projects and training programmes that developed the skills of many beneficiaries in the fields of cinema, visual arts, and digital media. Her efforts have also contributed to establishing Sharjah's position as a regional centre for creativity and culture by building an environment rich in visual creativity.

In recognition of her rich and established career, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi awarded her the "Distinguished Performance Medal" in appreciation of her years of extended giving, which had a significant impact on developing institutional work and building children's skills that benefit the community of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators was established in 2016 under the generous guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in response to the vision of his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The foundation aims to prepare a qualified generation of leaders and innovators aged between 6 and 31 years through a variety of educational and developmental programmes and initiatives.