Jay Vine Claims Victory For UAE Team Emirates In Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 10:15 AM

SELCUK/IZMIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Jay Vine powered his way to a memorable solo victory, on stage 7 of the Tour of Türkiye, logging yet another win for the UAE Team Emirates.

The Australian last tasted victory back in January at the Tour Down Under and ends the season on a high with this win following a disappointing exit from the Vuelta España last month. He held off a hungry peloton by 7” in the end, which was led home by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Vine attacked solo and picked up maximum mountain points to seal the mountains classification on the way to a victory which meant a lot after a week of illness and mishaps.

Commenting on his victory, Vine said, “It was all-in on the stage win today. We hoped that the climb would see a lot of the helpers dropped and no one would be able to pull on the lead-in through town. I just emptied myself and then the sports director came through on the radio, said I had 50 seconds with 8 kilometres to go and I thought that could be enough.

"After crashing out of the Vuelta this was an opportunity for the end of the season and I trained pretty hard after recovering from that.

"This is a consolation prize, and it’s good to be able to show my form and get a win somehow. I’m glad I could give the team that.”

