Jay Vine Rides His Way Onto Podium At Tour Down Under

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 01:15 AM

ADELAIDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2023) Jay Vine continued to show his strong early season form with 2nd place on Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia.

Vine put in a powerful attack on Nettle Hill which crested at 20km taking with him a strong five-rider group including Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) who would go on to take the stage and leaders jersey.

The group pushed on to the line with Vine driving the break clear from the chasing pack on the downhill to the line on the day from Brighton to Victor Harbour (154km).

Dennis jumped clear in final 500m with Vine going after him and limiting his losses to his rival to 2 seconds.

Tomorrow, Vine will also pull on the KOM jersey as leader of that classification on the road from Norwood to Cambelltown (116km).

