Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million transactions till October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre were able to process 1.818 million transactions from January to October 2020.

This is a result of the efforts by the Dubai Customs to enhance the readiness of its customs centres and develop their capacities to better protect society and facilitate trade.

As part of the regular field visits performed by the Dubai Customs’ senior management to various centres, Juma Al Ghaith, Acting Director-General of Dubai Customs and Executive Director for Customs Development, toured Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre to inspect operations and ensure the smooth flow of business there.

He was accompanied by senior management executives and officers of Dubai Customs.

Al Ghaith directed the centre’s staff team to make optimal use of the advanced capabilities of scanning and inspection equipment and work to develop these capacities by introducing new technology-based ideas and innovations that enhance the efficiency of customs inspections and clearance processes.

He noted the significant achievements of Dubai Customs in this area, which enabled it to efficiently respond to the challenges of the pandemic while maintaining the timely flow of trade and goods into the markets.

"Our response to the pandemic has provided inspectors and staff with new expertise and knowledge that Dubai Customs will utilise to advance work into the future with more focus on innovation and business continuity management," Al Ghaith said.

Yousuf Al Hashemi, Director of Sea Customs Centres Management, welcomed the senior management’s visit, saying that it would boost the performance of Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre towards more operational efficiency and readiness to deal with any emerging challenges while safeguarding Dubai’s borders and facilitating trade.

Apart from the 1.818 million transactions, Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre were able to carry out 149.3 inspections and 122 seizures of various prohibited and smuggled goods, explained Fouad Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager, Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre.