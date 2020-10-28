UrduPoint.com
Jebel Ali Customs Centre Completes 1.828m Transactions In 8 Months In 2020

Wed 28th October 2020

Jebel Ali Customs Centre completes 1.828m transactions in 8 months in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Jebel Ali Customs Center, part of Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management, completed 1.828m transactions between January and August 2020 as part of the leading customs organisation’s efforts in facilitating global trade and protecting the society from the hazards of illegitimate goods.

The centre implemented an integrated, agile approach to deal with the new pandemic situation using smart customs channels to ensure uninterrupted flow of trade, and boosting communication with strategic government partners. Clients can apply for all services using these channels including booking an inspection date.

"We have put in place an integrated strategy at Jebel Ali Customs Centre to ensure facilitated trade operations during 2020," said Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Sea Customs Centre Management. "We developed our plans to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19 while taking all precautionary measures for the safety of our teams and clients, and to deliver best services and customs facilities to businesses and investors.

Following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we worked hard towards a streamlined flow of trade and uninterrupted supply chain activity.

Customs inspection officers at Jebel Ali Customs Centre diligently worked at the front lines to keep all areas safe and clean and to deliver quick and quality services to the clients, including efficient communication during the pandemic."

On his part, Fouad Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager of Jebel Ali Customs Centre said,"We keep developing the competencies of our employees and upgrading our technologies to ensure streamlined customs services are provided to all our clients, especially in the face of Covid-19 and its repercussions."

