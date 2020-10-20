UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jebel Ali Customs Centre Makes 103 Seizures, 104,700 Inspection Operations In 8 Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Jebel Ali Customs Centre makes 103 seizures, 104,700 inspection operations in 8 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Jebel Ali Customs Centre, part of Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centres Management, thwarted 103 smuggling attempts in the first eight months of 2020. A total of 104,074 inspection operations were conducted and 144,025 containers were scanned in this period.

Prohibited goods, which were seized by the Centre, varied to include 33,930 kg of sandalwood, which is in violation of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Another seizure included 53,760 narcotic pills packed in 32 boxes, and another one included the narcotic substance packed in 5.5 million plastic bags and hidden in 92,400 boxes.

"We developed our inspection systems to ensure best effective ways of thwarting smuggling of prohibited goods," said Yousef Al Hashmi, Director of Sea Customs Centres Management.

"At Jebel Ali Customs Centre, we have six advanced container scanning systems that can handle 900 containers per hour. The system alerts inspectors for any suspicious shipments through identifying density of materials inside the container. Aided by the K9 Sniffing Dogs Unit, the highly professional and skilled inspectors can easily recognise and detect any prohibited materials. We are connected directly to Dubai Customs and DP World to help clients book an inspection date convenient to them," he noted.

Related Topics

World Dubai 2020 Best Million

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

13 minutes ago

Swiss bank giant UBS posts best Q3 in a decade des ..

3 minutes ago

Cement export increases 8.27% in Q1

3 minutes ago

Pak Post Foundation rejects misleading information ..

3 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Center makes 103 seizures and 10 ..

15 minutes ago

Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.