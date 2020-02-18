Jebel Ali Customs Centres carry out 3.147 million transactions in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Jebel Ali Customs Centres Management completed around 3.147 million customs transactions and made 163 seizures in 2019.

The strategic customs management, which performs all customs operations at the Jebel Ali Port, the largest marine terminal in the middle East and the flagship facility of DP World’s portfolio of over 65 marine terminals across six continents, showcased its latest achievements to the Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, during his evening visit to the centre.

"It is no surprise that the Jebel Ali Customs Centre has done remarkably in 2019, thanks to their highly trained staff and sophisticated devices and equipment," said Musabih, adding, "They also thwarted numerous smuggling attempts as part of their role in protecting society and sustaining economic growth."

Dubai Customs is working hard to ensure the best services are delivered to the exhibitors and participants of EXPO 2020, the greatest show in the world.

Musabih added, "To achieve sustainable development, we look forward to reaching an AED2 trillion target in the Dubai external trade by 2025 following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"

He said that 2020 will be the year of making great strides in the economic sector, in education, in infrastructure, in the health sector and in the media. Dubai is advancing in many aspects and leading the 4th Industrial Revolution within a plan and vision of becoming the world’s economic capital based on many factors and efforts, including the hosting of EXPO 2020.

The newly launched Smart Container Scanning System in Jebel Ali can scan 150 containers per hour with high accuracy in reading container numbers and digitise them for an easier linkage with the Mirsal system.

During his visit, Musabih toured the customer service and inspection centres and called on employees to work hard to facilitate clearance processes towards more efficient inspection services and security.

He was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division; Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department; Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department; Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department, and Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Jebel Ali Customs Centres Management.