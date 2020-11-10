Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in construction, steel sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Jebel Ali Port, DP World’s flagship port handled over 5 million metric tonnes of metal, steel and construction materials in 2019. At an average, the port has handled around 4.5 million TEU from 2010 to 2019, which equates to 1 billion metric tonnes until 2019. Over 50 million metric tonnes of general cargo has been handled from 2010 to 2019.

Additionally, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, has witnessed significant growth in the steel, metal and construction segment in 2019, generating AED13.9 billion.

Jebel Ali Port and Jafza’s combined capacity and capabilities create DP World, UAE Region’s multimodal trade and logistics hub that connects traders and owners to over 3.5 billion consumers. The recent growth and handling capacity underscores the Jebel Ali hub’s strength and competence to enable trade and support the metal, steel and construction segment.

Top traded commodities for imports comprised iron and steel, wood, salt sulphur, earth stone, glass and aluminum, while export commodities included iron and steel, aluminum, copper and lead, and salt sulphur, earth stone.

China, India, Ukraine, Russia and Germany are key trade partners for import, whereas trade partners for exports include India, the USA, the UK, Pakistan and Iraq. The Port and Free Zone has retained its leading status owing to competitive ocean freight rates, operational flexibility, unparalleled connectivity to the region, landside conversion and other salient facilities like land for storage, logistics and warehouses.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza said, "The construction sector is considered one of the main indicators of a nation’s economy and development. It is also one of the most important business segments in Jafza. We acknowledge its vital role in the regional and global economy."

The Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, which will offer millions of visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai an unparalleled visual experience, was safely discharged and transported to its destination, thanks in part to the efforts of the administration at Jebel Ali Port. DP World, UAE Region, is responsible for ensuring all Expo-related cargo brought into Dubai is handled safely and in a timely manner. The port’s advanced capabilities allow it to handle all types of breakbulk, bulk and project cargo, whether it’s from the Expo’s dome to luxury yachts.

Due to its strategic location, Jafza has attracted numerous local and global steel companies over the years, including Danube Building Materials, Conares Steel, Mammut, Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Baosteel and CNBM.