DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) DP World's flagship Jebel Ali Port received MV Atlantic Pioneer, the first vessel from Kaiso Line, an Indonesia-based shipping company at its container terminal.

The vessel left Jakarta on 26th November 2021 and reached the UAE on 11th December 2021. The call demonstrates how Jebel Ali Port is a vital link in the global trade network, connecting markets in the middle East, the Indian Subcontinent (ISC) and South-East Asia (SEA). The vessel and its crew led by Captain Tsyganenko Ruslan were welcomed by DP World officials, who handed over a plaque to the Master of the vessel.

The new KPG liner is the first direct service by Kaiso Line from Indonesia to ISC and Arabian Gulf ports. The service will call Jakarta (Indonesia), Nhava Sheva (India), Karachi (Pakistan), Jebel Ali (the UAE) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), offering direct connectivity to and from Indonesia, with Jebel Ali Port being the transshipment hub. The shipping line is scheduled to deploy more vessels in 2022 to reach a weekly departure within every single port and further expand the connectivity of key markets in South East Asia to the Middle East.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and Jafza, said, "As the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, Jebel Ali has become one of the most preferred ports of call for several shipping companies. The arrival of the first vessel from Kaiso Line reflects the confidence of our stakeholders in our capabilities and our growing portfolio. The new service will not only strengthen ties between the UAE and Indonesia, but will also support traders in SEA and ISC, giving them access to economies in the Middle East.

"

Bin Damithan added, "DP World recognises Indonesia’s potential as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. This development will further boost our efforts in supporting the logistics sector in the country and we are confident that it will help to eliminate port inefficiencies and foster a robust shipping network. Furthermore, the new line and the departures scheduled for 2022, will support the UAE’s recent economic agreement with the country, aiding economic development and recovery from the pandemic."

Billy Iskandar, Managing Director of Kaiso Line, stated, "Indonesia is growing at a rapid pace, given the opportunities and favourable investment policies by the government, along with several bilateral ties the country has globally. With Kaiso Line, we connect Indonesia and South-East Asian countries to the Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East through our direct service. The Jebel Ali Port is our hub in the Middle East, given the first-class infrastructure and the connectivity and access that DP World provides at their terminals."

Connecting to 150 ports globally, Jebel Ali Port has regional market access to 60 weekly connections to the Middle East and ISC. With its service innovation, disruptive logistics technologies, safety principles and expansive global network, the Port has consistently built on its position as a global maritime hub and one of the fastest-growing ports in the region. The port is strengthened by its high degree of specialisation in the storage and handling of all kinds of cargo including bulk, breakbulk, and RoRo.