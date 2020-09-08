Jebel Ali Port welcomes container ship HMM GDANSK on maiden visit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port has welcomed HMM GDANSK, one of the world’s largest container vessels, which is now on the return leg of her maiden international voyage between the Far East and Europe.

Jebel Ali is the only port in the Arabian Gulf region connected to the arterial FE3 (Far East 3) loop with the ability to accommodate mega vessels.

HMM GDANSK is 400 metres long and has a capacity of 24,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent container units). The vessel and its crew led by Captain Hyungik Cho were welcomed by DP World UAE Region and other officials from Jebel Ali Port.

The landmark mega carrier arrived from DP World’s London Gateway at the port before sailing to Singapore, her next call in a journey that began in Busan, South Korea on 29th June, with calls at Yantian, Hong Kong, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Jebel Ali is one of the few ports in the Gulf that can accommodate mega vessels with the capability to handle ten at a time. It has a total handling capacity of 22.4 Million TEU and the visit underscores its capability as the region’s premier gateway port on the Asia-Europe sea trade route.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "We are honoured to welcome HMM GDANSK and her crew, who are steadfastly plying the global shipping routes to keep essential trade flowing. It is something we could closely identify within DP World, especially as our teams kept critical supplies such as food and medicines moving smoothly through Jebel Ali during the recent lockdown. The port call by one of the largest container carriers is a testimonial to Jebel Ali’s true strength and capacity."

"Our early investment in digital technology and automation ensured we faced minimal disruption at Jebel Ali Port. We employ today’s frontline technologies like robotics, automation, internet of Things, Big Data, virtual reality and cybersecurity to build and sustain our efficiencies. This has underlined our capabilities as an essential economic service at a time when our customers need us most."

Jebel Ali Port is a premier gateway for over 80 weekly shipping services, connecting more than 150 ports worldwide.