Jebel Ali Port Welcomes Hapag-Lloyd's First Dual-fuel Ultra-large Containership

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 26th July, 2023 (WAM) – DP World’s flagship, Jebel Ali Port welcomed Hapag-Lloyd’s Berlin Express ultra-large dual-fuel container ship on its maiden voyage, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the shipping industry.

The Berlin Express is a state-of-the-art vessel with a capacity of 23,600 TEU. It is the first of 12 dual-fuel vessels ordered by the shipping line which will run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), producing significantly lower emissions than traditional marine diesel.

The arrival is a significant milestone for Jebel Ali Port, further solidifying its position as a global trade hub, providing unmatched connectivity to over 180 shipping lines and market access to more than 3.5 billion consumers worldwide.

Joost Kruijning, SVP & COO, Ports & Terminals Division, DP World UAE, said: "We are proud to welcome Hapag-Lloyd's first dual-fuel LNG ultra-large containership at Jebel Ali, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the shipping industry. As a leading port in the region, we offer world-class infrastructure and streamlined processes for seamless cargo handling. Our strategic location connects shipping lines to broader markets, and our integrated digital trade solutions ensure efficient and secure operations. With continued investments in leading-edge capabilities, we empower businesses and foster their growth in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer at Hapag-Lloyd expressed: “We are very happy, that our new state-of-the-art flagship‚ Berlin Express made her first successful port call at Jebel Ali, Dubai, during her maiden voyage. Jebel Ali is a key port for us in the region. With 23,600 TEU capacity and 400 meters in length, this vessel is the biggest ship sailing under the German flag ever. At the same time, she is paving the way for a more sustainable future for Hapag-Lloyd. We will await our flagship for her first port call in Hamburg on October 2, where she will be christened by the First Lady, Elke Büdenbender, wife of the German Federal President, Frank Walter Steinmeier.”

Vessels are now typically equipped with dual-fuel engines that can operate on both gas and conventional fuel. The Berlin Express primarily runs on LNG, an important transition fuel on Hapag-Lloyd’s journey to climate-neutral shipping. The dual-fuel technology enables Hapag-Lloyd to consider the use of bio- or synthetic fuels, like e-methane, in the future. In general terms, the use of LNG can reduce carbon emissions by up to 25%, and sulphur dioxide and fine particulate emissions by more than 90%.

Hapag-Lloyd will operate the Berlin Express between the Far East and the Arabian Gulf. It will then be transferred to its permanent route, the Far East Loop -- between China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

