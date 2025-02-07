Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) DP World has welcomed the first vessel arrival at Jebel Ali Port under the landmark Gemini Cooperation – a strategic alliance between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk aimed at enhancing the ocean freight network and global trade connectivity.

The MV Houston Express, a 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containership docked at Jebel Ali Port on 5th February, marking a key milestone for the Gemini network.

The vessel is part of the Indian Ocean Service, strengthening trade links between the Indian Subcontinent, the middle East and North and South Europe.

To commemorate the occasion, DP World and Hapag-Lloyd senior management hosted a special reception at Jebel Ali Port, underscoring the port’s pivotal role in global supply chains.

The Gemini Cooperation is a transformative partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, designed to create a highly efficient and reliable ocean freight network across seven trade lanes.

The network features 57 mainliner and shuttle services, operating approximately 340 modern vessels, many of which are transitioning to cleaner fuels.

Shahab Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports & Terminals Commercial, DP World GCC, said, “The arrival of the first Gemini Cooperation vessel at Jebel Ali Port reinforces our position as the leading maritime hub in the Middle East. The efficiency and resilience of our port operations, coupled with the advanced logistics capabilities of our hub, are critical factors that make DP World a trusted partner for shipping lines. The Gemini network is set to enhance supply chain resilience across the global trade network, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Christiaan Goeman Borgesius, Senior Director Operations Region Middle East, Hapag-Lloyd, said, “With the Gemini network now live, we are happy to see the first Hapag-Lloyd vessel, MV Houston Express, arrive in Dubai. For over a year, teams have worked diligently to bring Gemini to life, and today’s achievement is a testament to those efforts. Designed to create a fast, flexible, and reliable ocean network, Gemini is centered around strategic hubs, and having a strong network of ports and terminals like Jebel Ali Port is key to achieving our vision.”