Jebel Ali Port Welcomes Historic First Call Of New Gemini Service
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) DP World has welcomed the first vessel arrival at Jebel Ali Port under the landmark Gemini Cooperation – a strategic alliance between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk aimed at enhancing the ocean freight network and global trade connectivity.
The MV Houston Express, a 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containership docked at Jebel Ali Port on 5th February, marking a key milestone for the Gemini network.
The vessel is part of the Indian Ocean Service, strengthening trade links between the Indian Subcontinent, the middle East and North and South Europe.
To commemorate the occasion, DP World and Hapag-Lloyd senior management hosted a special reception at Jebel Ali Port, underscoring the port’s pivotal role in global supply chains.
The Gemini Cooperation is a transformative partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, designed to create a highly efficient and reliable ocean freight network across seven trade lanes.
The network features 57 mainliner and shuttle services, operating approximately 340 modern vessels, many of which are transitioning to cleaner fuels.
Shahab Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports & Terminals Commercial, DP World GCC, said, “The arrival of the first Gemini Cooperation vessel at Jebel Ali Port reinforces our position as the leading maritime hub in the Middle East. The efficiency and resilience of our port operations, coupled with the advanced logistics capabilities of our hub, are critical factors that make DP World a trusted partner for shipping lines. The Gemini network is set to enhance supply chain resilience across the global trade network, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”
Christiaan Goeman Borgesius, Senior Director Operations Region Middle East, Hapag-Lloyd, said, “With the Gemini network now live, we are happy to see the first Hapag-Lloyd vessel, MV Houston Express, arrive in Dubai. For over a year, teams have worked diligently to bring Gemini to life, and today’s achievement is a testament to those efforts. Designed to create a fast, flexible, and reliable ocean network, Gemini is centered around strategic hubs, and having a strong network of ports and terminals like Jebel Ali Port is key to achieving our vision.”
Recent Stories
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research33 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day48 minutes ago
-
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment3 hours ago
-
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexistence3 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel5 hours ago
-
Bodies of migrants recovered in two locations in Libya5 hours ago