UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A Unique Mountain Environment Rich In Biodiversity

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environment rich in biodiversity

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) The Jebel Hafeet Reserve, in Al Ain region, part of the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network, is valued as a unique mountain environment in Abu Dhabi, with an area of 81-square kilometres that remains well-known for its rich biodiversity.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, said the reserve was established in 2017 upon an Emiri decree, and is considered a national park based on the standards established by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN.

The agency has taken over the management of the reserve, in cooperation with its partners from various public and private authorities, using observers and modern technologies to monitor animal species that are difficult to track, in ordinary circumstances, as they appear at night in mountainous areas, he added.

Al Hashmi also pointed out that the agency has launched numerous programmes aimed at restoring and preserving vegetation and protecting endangered plants, stressing that it aims to plant 10,000 acacia trees in an area of 18 hectares within the reserve.

The reserve’s future programmes include projects related to environmental tourism and promoting its importance to the community, he added.

Ali Khamis Al Shamsi, Director of the Reserve, stated that the reserve is a key national site, in terms of biodiversity, as it is a welcoming environment for many animals and plants, noting that it contains 42 percent of known plant species in Abu Dhabi and 25 percent of known plants in the country. He added that 13 species of mammals live in the reserve, as well as 140 species of birds and 13 species of reptiles.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi SITE 2017 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

34 seconds ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

16 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

1 hour ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.