Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off January 29 with 160 exhibitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch the sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, scheduled to take place from 29th January to 2nd February 2025.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this prestigious event will feature the participation of over 160 exhibitors, including several first-time participants, representing top-tier local and international jewellery brands.

The Jewels of Emirates Show aims to showcase the artistic creations and exquisite designs of some of the best jewellery and gold designers, offering a unique platform for aficionados of fine jewellery pieces.

Building on its consistent growth, the exhibition will host more than 500 brands presenting their latest collections and contemporary designs in diamond, gold and silver sets, in addition to gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches. This year’s show delivers an all-encompassing experience that blends heritage with modernity, presenting luxurious pieces that cater to all tastes.

Among the participants are 20 to 30 leading international designers, in addition to distinguished Emirati talents who have successfully established their presence in this domain through their contributions in the current and previous editions of the exhibition.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the "Jewels of Emirates" Show, with its specialisation and significance, is a strategic addition to the roster of events that enhance Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for exhibitions and the promotion of the jewellery industry.

“The exhibition serves as a significant platform reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to supporting local and regional business sectors. It provides an ideal environment that merges innovation with tradition, enabling leading local and international jewellery designers and manufacturers to showcase their craftsmanship and expand their market reach amid the growing demand for premium products that embody refined taste in the world of jewellery,” he added.

This year’s edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show brings together major brands and companies operating in the gold and jewellery industry. Participants hail from various countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, with dedicated pavilions showcasing the remarkable creations of distinguished jewellery designers.

The exhibition provides an engaging experience for visitors, offering opportunities to win shopping vouchers and pure gold prizes through on-site competitions. It also features a wide selection of products, from luxurious gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery to silver and traditional pieces, alongside bespoke watches, pearls, and gemstones.

The Jewels of Emirates Show is open to visitors free of charge, from 13:00 to 22:00 , Wednesday to Saturday, and from 15:00 to 22:00 on Friday.