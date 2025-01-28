Jewels Of Emirates Show 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 09:47 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this prestigious exhibition features the participation of over 160 exhibitors and 500 top-tier local and international jewellery brands, presenting their latest collections and contemporary designs in diamond, gold and silver sets, in addition to gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.
The exhibition will also host a distinguished lineup of Emirati jewellery and gold designers who will showcase their artistic creations and exquisite jewellery designs.
This year’s edition the Jewels of Emirates Show brings together top brands and renowned designers across the globe, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan, India, and Italy. These international pavilions will showcase the remarkable creations of distinguished designers, featuring opulent collections of jewellery crafted from premium diamonds, gold, and precious gemstones.
Emirati jewellery and gold designers are gearing up to leave a remarkable mark at the exhibition, highlighting their talents and exceptional craftsmanship in the beautiful gold ornaments and jewellery meticulously crafted by their skilled hands.
The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to acquire exclusive gold pieces and rare collections, embodying sophisticated jewellery trends inspired by the rich Emirati heritage.
The sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show will feature the launch of the “Rare Natural Pearls” Exhibition, making its debut in Sharjah, as part of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s participation in the show. Being one of the Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives, the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform aims to support young Emirati talents in the gold and jewellery design industry.
The debut “Rare Natural Pearls” exhibition is held in partnership with the "Suwaidi Pearls", a leader in reviving the splendor of Emirati pearls, and it will showcase a stunning array of the finest and rarest natural pearl pieces in the emirate, including silver and gold varieties of unique shapes and sizes, all distinguished by their exceptional quality, clarity, and dazzling shine.
The Jewels of Emirates Show 2025, open on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 13:00 to 22:00, and on Friday from 15:00 to 22:00, provides an exciting opportunity for attendees to win shopping vouchers and gold prizes through on-site competitions.
