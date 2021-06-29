UrduPoint.com
Jewels Of Emirates Show Begins Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The second edition 'Jewels of Emirates' Show will kick off on Wednesday, under the theme "Glamour of Beauty" amid the participation of over 100 exhibiting companies along with the most well-known jewelry and gold designers both locally and globally.

The four-day event is organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

On this occasion, the Expo Centre invited Sharjah residents and visitors to visit the exhibition to learn closely about state-of-the-art gold and diamond collections and sets and luxury watches which are being offered at very competitive prices.

The event includes a special section for famous local brands of perfumes, fragrances, and Arab and International scents.

The Expo Centre emphasised that strict precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

