Jewels of Emirates Show makes debut at Expo Centre Sharjah on 25th November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) The Emirate of Sharjah is gearing up to host the first edition of the "Jewels of Emirates" Show, the first 100 percent Emirati exhibition for jewellery, gold, silver, pearl, precious stones, luxury watches, and perfumes.

In a statement, the Expo Centre Sharjah announced that the event will be held from 25th to 28th November, 2020, under the theme "Let your jewelry speak for you", with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and the participation of a large number of UAE companies to showcase their latest traditional and modern gold and diamond lines and trends.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, said, "Organising this event is part of the effort to create various platforms to stimulate the movement of sales and trade at the local level, after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Sharjah Executive Council decided to resume exhibitions and conferences."

Al-Owais added, "These efforts are in line with the SCCI’s strategy to create initiatives that will achieve economic sustainability and develop the national economy. They are also aligned with the wise vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to achieve economic diversification, which is a key pillar in Sharjah’s economic policy, by supporting the local economy and enhancing its competitiveness.

This consolidates Sharjah's position as a leading economic hub."

Innovative initiatives Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, referred to the Expo Centre’s accumulated experiences to adapt to various changes, adding that the event is targeting local manufacturers and merchants as well. It is a step towards stimulating domestic tourism by attracting consumers from the various emirates, as well as being a good opportunity for future spouses to grab the exciting offers, especially after weddings are being allowed.

Stimulating gold and jewellery trade "The Jewels of Emirates Show is part of our strenuous endeavour to create a variety of platforms to boost sales and trade in the wake of the COVID-19 repercussions," said Saif Mohammad Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, "We have already organised several specialised fairs after the Sharjah Executive Council decided to resume activities."

Al-Midfa hinted that the Centre is currently focusing on organising local exhibitions to bolster Emirati companies and promote domestic products.

He added that the event will be held amid the implementation of the highest precautionary and preventive measures.