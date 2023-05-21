UrduPoint.com

Jewels Of Emirates Show To Unveil Exquisite Collections Of Gold, Jewellery

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to host the fourth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, running from 1st to 4th June, 2023.
The event, which will be held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will unveil exquisite collections from numerous Emirati companies, acclaimed jewellery designers, and top local and international brands, featuring gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, pearls, and watches.
The 2023 event will experience an expansion of the exhibition area to 10,000 square metres to attract a larger audience expected to throng the venue to explore exclusive offers, the latest jewellery fashion lines, and modern designs. The show will feature gold and diamond sets inspired by Emirati heritage, in addition to raffles for valuable prizes and numerous gifts for visitors.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted that the Jewels of Emirates Show had carved a significant spot in the list of local events specialising in gold and jewellery.

The fourth edition aims to continue this success and solidify its leadership by exceeding visitors' expectations. Efforts have been made to expand the list of participants and attract new exhibitors, including various local and international companies, promising a showcase filled with various gold and silver jewellery and international and heritage pieces.
The exhibition will be open to visitors free of charge on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 13:00 to 22:00 and on Friday from 15:00 to 22:00.

It offers an excellent opportunity for visitors to make purchases directly and view the latest jewellery, gold, and stone designs. Additionally, the event will feature a special pavilion for perfumes, which will include top companies and stores specialising in perfumes, incense, and oud.

More Stories From Middle East

