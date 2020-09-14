JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Jubail Island Investment Company, JIIC, has awarded a contract to Ramon Esteve Estudio, REE, and EHAF Consulting Engineers, for 16 villa and townhouse typologies to be constructed within Phase 1 of the AED5 billion Jubail Island project.

The designs will cater to discriminating and diversified buyer demands; and include a myriad of differing floor plan layouts, and serviced plots ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,205 square metres – meeting market demand particularly addressing Emirati household preferences.

With AED400 million in infrastructure works already underway – having already started in early January 2020, home construction is on schedule to start in Q1 2021 with completion slated for 2023. In addition, a mix of serviced plots will also be available for buyers to build their custom dream homes from as early as Q3 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Russell, Chief Operations Officer of Lead Development – the development management firm overseeing Jubail Island, said, "Following the on-schedule start of infrastructure works on Phase 1 of Jubail Island, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ramon Esteve Estudio, REE, and EHAF Consulting Engineers for this prestigious design assignment.

We are confident that buyers looking for a premier community in Abu Dhabi; providing unparalleled quality of lifestyle for discriminating residents, as well as outstanding and world-class home designs will find residential sanctuary on Jubail Island."

Jubail Island is a designated freehold investment zone in Abu Dhabi that will comprise a mix of serviced plots, high-end and mid-range properties as well as retail, office park and F&B outlets.

For his part, Architect Ramón Esteve, added, "We are delighted to ink our partnership with JIIC, bringing our housing design expertise to Jubail Island. Currently we are developing new residential varieties with distinct and distinguishable adaptations; using wood, metal, and stone materials to create a diversity of residential ambiences integrated with the surrounding nature. We are excited to bring our recognised work to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi."