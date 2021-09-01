UrduPoint.com

Jiu-Jitsu Arena To Host 5th Edition Of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:15 PM

Jiu-Jitsu Arena to host 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the emirates unveiled the 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, taking place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from 13th to 16th September in Abu Dhabi.

Open for both male and female athletes in the adult category, the championship will be organised by UAEJJF. The championship is the first Asian tournament to be organised post pandemic, as the last edition took place in Mongolia in 2019.

Featuring a host of athletes from around the world, the championship convenes several jiu-jitsu stars who are eager to showcase their jiu-jitsu skills and competencies.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said, "Abu Dhabi is hosting one of the largest tournaments on the Asian agenda confirms the emirate’s capability in organising large-scale events of world-class stature."

"The confidence from the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and other global organisations is a testament of our capabilities and capacity in hosting international events."

Furthermore, the 5th edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship is the first big event on the 2021 annual tournaments Calendar, all taking place in the capital in the next few months such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled from 28th October to 7th November and the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship happening from 14th – 19th November 2021.

Commenting on the UAE national team’s participation at Championship, Al Hashemi said, " The common goal of UAE jiu-jitsu athletes is to raise the UAE flag and achieve the highest number of medals. We have full confidence in our team, a distinguished group who are ready to compete at the highest level and have shined in several events."

The 5th edition of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship is of special importance for the participating athletes, as it contributes to enhance their skills and techniques as well as preparing the UAE national team for upcoming competitions, including the World Championship, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the Asian Beach Games and Asia Pacific Masters Games in China next year.

The Championship will be held amid strict precautionary and preventive measures, in accordance with the health protocol approved by UAEJJF and concerned local health authorities.

