Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship proves major success with big crowds in attendance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) The curtain fell on the Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship on Sunday with large numbers of families and friends flocking in from different regions of the Emirates to support participants at the UAE University in Al Ain.

The final day of the three-day competition saw Sharjah Self-Defence sports Club securing top spot, with Al Ain finishing runners-up and Bani Yas ending up in third place. The UAE topped the country’s ranking table, with Egypt and Syria following thereafter.

Commenting on the success of the festival, Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "The Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship achieved great success at all levels, especially the number of participants and the distinguished performance they showed, the professionalism of the organisation, and the remarkable public presence of families.

”

He continued, “The great performance shown by the players during the competitions gives us optimism that this year's Jiu-Jitsu season will be exceptional, an extension of the successes achieved in the past years, and a translation of the federation's efforts to continuously develop the sport of Jiu-Jitsu.”

The teens category competitions was a fun-filled spectacle with Fatima Ahmed Al Shamsi, yellow belt (44kg), from Al Zaydia school for Girls, who succeeded in winning the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Rawda Al-Amiri, from the Palms Sports academy (grey belt), achieved a silver medal in the 63kg, while Russian player German Kiselev (grey belt) won the 85kg gold medal.