Jiu-Jitsu National Team gears up for Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, consisting of 12 men and 9 women, is all set to demonstrate their skills at the upcoming Grand Prix Paris Open 2023.

Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the two-day event will feature over 250 male and female players from 22 countries. The event is scheduled to take place on 22-24 April in Paris, and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday.

The team members have been training diligently to showcase their skills and bring glory to the UAE. They recently delivered outstanding performances for their respective clubs during the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup, which could give them the advantage to perform well in the French capital.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The national Jiu-jitsu team is keen to participate in tournaments like Paris Grand Prix as part of its efforts to retain its continental and international achievements, and to intensify its preparations for future championships, especially the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and the Asian Games in China.

“Participating in such tournaments brings many benefits to the national team, including the opportunity to test the players' readiness and compete against some of the strongest international stars. The national team delegation consists of 21 experienced, young, and emerging players, both male and female, most of whom have won titles in major tournaments. This enhances our chances of reaching the podium,” Al Menhali added.